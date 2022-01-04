Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Fitness Trackers
  3. Fitness Tracker news
  4. Garmin fitness tracker news

Garmin Vivomove Sport is a traditional watch with fitness tracking smarts

Author image, Reviews editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Pocket-lint Garmin Vivomove Sport is a traditional watch with fitness tracking smarts
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - The Vivomove Sport, revealed at CES 2022, represents Garmin's return to the more traditional watch with added fitness features - as the last release in this series was the Vivomove HR, all the way back in 2017.

The Vivomove Sport is described as a "hybrid smartwatch", as it features classic watch features, principally real ticking watch hands - which can move to reveal an otherwise hidden touchscreen display, hence the hybrid product stance.

Featuring a silicone band with colour-coordinated watch dial - there are three colours to choose from - the Vivomove Sport's case features metallic accents to highlight that classic look in a contemporary fashion.

When not being used as a classic watch to simply tell the time, the Vivomove Sport offers blood oxygen readout, 24/7 heart-rate, stress tracking, sleep monitoring, and more besides. The onboard BodyBattery feature uses this suite of sensors to help assess your body's current energy level, based on your input and output.

Best Fitbit fitness tracker 2022: Which Fitbit is right for you?
Best Fitbit fitness tracker 2022: Which Fitbit is right for you? By Britta O'Boyle ·

As the 'Sport' part of this Vivomove's name suggests, there are also specific sports-tracking features, which use connected GPS - i.e. it's not built-in, you'll need an external device for this, such as your phone - for yoga, strength, Pilates, cardio, treadmill, cycling and other activities.

The watch is said to last for five days with all these features active, or stick to watch mode only (i.e. with the touchscreen off) and you'll get six days of use per charge. 

The Garmin Vivomove Sport is available now, priced at £159. That's less than the older Vivomove product, which is a good sign, so long as you can accept the lack of built-in GPS here as the tradeoff for such an affordable price point.

squirrel_widget_6435075

Writing by Mike Lowe. Originally published on 4 January 2022.
Recommended for you
Garmin Venu 2 Plus initial review: Voice comes to Garmin
Garmin Venu 2 Plus initial review: Voice comes to Garmin By Chris Hall ·
Garmin Vivomove Sport is a traditional watch with fitness tracking smarts
Garmin Vivomove Sport is a traditional watch with fitness tracking smarts By Mike Lowe ·
Best Fitbit fitness tracker 2022: Which Fitbit is right for you?
Best Fitbit fitness tracker 2022: Which Fitbit is right for you? By Britta O'Boyle ·