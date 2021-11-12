There's $50 off these Garmin Edge models in early Black Friday sales

(Pocket-lint) - For many cyclists, Garmin is the name they turn to when looking for a bike computer. Thankfully, the early Black Friday sales are serving up some deals so you can get your stats for less.

There are discounts on the Garmin Edge 130 Plus, Edge 530 and Edge 830, giving you plenty of options to choose from.

Garmin Edge 130 Plus - save $50 The Garmin Edge 130 Plus is a will give you the essentials with GPS and altimeter, smartphone notifications and a good discount. Now $149.99. View offer

The Garmin Edge 130 Plus sits at the entry-level of Garmin's Edge devices, but it offers enough to give you the essentials about your ride. It will connect to other devices and display essential information. There's no mapping, however, and although it will do breadcrumb route tracking, there's no rerouting if you go off course.

The Edge 530 is a very competent device, offering colour mapping and giving you a lot more freedom to explore. It only has button controls (no touchscreen), but it's also compatible with things like power meters and indoor trainers.

Garmin Edge 830 - save $50 A very complete unit, the Edge 830 offers touch and button control, full colour mapping, route and performance data. Now only $349.99. View offer

The Edge 830 sits towards the top of the Edge family, offering a touchscreen on top of the Edge 530's offering giving more flexibility in how you interact.

Why buy a Garmin Edge?

Garmin dominates in the sports tracking arena thanks to its mature ecosystem of devices. Thanks to Garmin Connect, all the data you gather on a Garmin Edge device can be examined once you return from your ride.

That also allows you to import or plan routes and push them to compatible Edge devices. These devices will also Bluetooth and ANT+ accessories such as heart rate monitors or bike sensors - and those don't have to be Garmin sensors, there's broad support across lots of brands.

With good battery life, clear displays and ease of use, the Garmin Edge is the choice of many cyclists.

More early Black Friday US deals

• Blink Outdoor camera: Save 44%, now $99.99

• Fitbit Sense smartwatch: $100 discount to $199.95

• Fire TV Stick 4K: 50% off at $24.99

• Samsung TVs: Save 30%

• Echo Show 5: Up to a 50% saving

Best Fitbit fitness tracker 2021: Which Fitbit is right for you? By Britta O'Boyle · 26 April 2021 See our guide to the best Fitbit fitness trackers, what they do, how they work and which Fitbit wearable is right for you.

• Echo Dot (3rd Gen): 38% discount to $24.99

• Bose QuietComfort earbuds: Now $199, with a $80 off

• LG NANO90 Series 4K Smart TV: Up to 26% off

• Fire HD 8 tablet: Discounted to $45, saving 50%

• iRobot Roomba j7: 23% off - just $499

• Echo Dot (4th Gen): Now $34.99, down by 30%

• Jabra Elite Active 75t earbuds: 52% saving at $99.99

• Facebook Portal: Now $79, was $179 - 56% off

• Samsung Buds Live: 41% discount, now $99.99

• Samsung TVs: 30% saving today

• Jabra Elite 85t: Save $80, now $149.99

• Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: 36% off, down to $95.99

• Blue Yeti Microphones: $99.99, with a $50 discount

• Garmin Venu Sq, GPS: Was $199.99, now $129.99 - saving 35%

• Motorola Smartphones: Up to 43% off

• Fitbit Luxe: Save 33%, now just $99.95

• Roku Ultra $30 discount to $69

• GoPro HERO9 Black: $50 off rrp, now $349.99

If you love tracking stats and crunching the numbers on your latest outdoor activity, you'll love The Gear Loop. Our new sister site is here to bring you the freshest news, the most honest reviews, informative guides and inspirational travel features that cover all outdoor active lifestyle pursuits, from sea to summit. Whether that's running or cycling, winter sports or water sports, The Gear Loop has got it covered.