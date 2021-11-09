This Garmin Fenix 6 Pro early Black Friday discount has us excited

(Pocket-lint) - We're starting to see early Black Friday deals coming through, including some tasty deals on Garmin devices. This Garmin Fenix 6 Pro deal in the UK caught our eye - not only is this one of our favourite devices, but it's also one or Garmin's most potent.

We're expecting more deals on Garmin as we roll through November, but as a starting point, this looks like a great offering for the Fenix 6 Pro and if you're after the smaller device, the Fenix 6S Pro, that's also discounted.

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro - now £399 The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro is a flagship watch from Garmin, offering comprehensive features with a premium design. There's £200 off the asking price too, making this the cheapest we've seen this watch so far - now £399! View offer

The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro is a flagship device, offering many of Garmin's latest features. That includes all the sensors you could want, meaning you can track not just your activity, but your entire lifestyle, from running to sleep, from heart rate to blood oxygen.

There's a full range of sports supported, so the Fenix 6 Pro can turn its talents to just about anything, while protecting the display with premium materials to keep this watch looking good.

There are QuickFix straps, which can easily be changed, while there's waterproofing to 5ATM too.

Working with the Garmin Connect app on your phone, you can add more functionality through Connect IQ, while there's also support for smartphone notifications, phone-free music thanks to playlist syncing from Spotify, Deezer or Amazon Music, as well as Garmin Pay, so you can pay with your watch (if your bank supports it).

The Fenix 6 Pro does all this, and offers a realistic 14 day battery life. We should know, we've been using one for the past 2 years.

