(Pocket-lint) - Garmin has announced the Venu 2 and the Venu 2S, with the AMOLED smartwatch now being available in two different sizes.

The Venu 2 has a 45mm watch case and takes a 22mm strap, while the Venu 2S has a 40mm case and takes an 18mm band, meaning you can pick the watch that fits you better - and swap the straps if you fancy a change.

The Venu is Garmin's answer to other premium smartwatches on the market, using an AMOLED display - topped with Gorilla Glass 3 to keep it protected - to give you richer visuals than you'll find on its sport-focused devices.

On the Venu 2 there's a refreshed interface, with animations which you won't get on other Garmin devices, while there's also a refreshed focus on HIIT workouts, with on-screen animations so you know what you're supposed to be doing.

There are profiles for over 25 sports built-in, while compatibility with Connect IQ will mean you can add additional apps and watch faces.

The Venu 2 models circulate around a comprehensive set of sensors, including the heart rate sensor in the rear of the watch, blood oxygen, GPS and motion sensors, to track your activity 24/7.

Of course you'll be able to hit the big cardio workouts from running, swimming and cycling, but there's a lot more on offer, including dedicated walking and hiking modes, as well as indoor sports.

There's a polycarbonate body topped with a stainless steel bezel, all with 50 metre waterproofing so it's happy with swimming, skiing, showering or sweat.

There's fully sleep tracking too, powering Garmin's Body Battery feature, so you can see how much rest you need based on your activity, to help you strike the right balance.

There are health features too, not only incorporating female health tracking, but a new Health Snapshot feature will take a 2-minute look at heart rate and blood oxygen levels too. You'll be able to get your fitness age, track stress levels and a whole lot more.

To get the most from your Venu 2 you'll have to connect it to your smartphone via Garmin Connect, where you'll get deep insights into your data and what it means, while also being able to check your stats post-run - as well as access loads of workouts you can sync to your watch.

Garmin Connect will also supply notifications to your wrist so you can leave your phone in your pocket - while Android users will be able to take advantage of Quick Replies to answer those important messages.

The Venu 2 will support music, with the ability to download and sync up to 650 tracks from Spotify, Deezer or Amazon Music, while Garmin Pay is also supported, opening up payments on the move.

There's support for fast battery charging, giving you a day of use from 10 minutes plugged in, while you'll get over 10 days use in the battery saver mode - the actual working live we'll be looking at when we review this new model.

The new Garmin Venu 2 and Venu 2S are available now, priced at €399.99.

Writing by Chris Hall.