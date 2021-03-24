Garmin Rally is a full suite of new power meter pedals for road and off-road cyclists

(Pocket-lint) - Cycling has seen a huge boom over the last year so we can't help feeling that timing of Garmin's new power meter pedal launch couldn't be better. Introducing Rally, this is a whole new family of pedals supporting single or dual side measurements, Shimano or Look cleats, and on and offroad bikes.

Garmin's existing range of Vector pedals has been popular with cyclists, but in the outgoing models you have two options - the Vector 3 offering a dual setup, or the Vector 3S offering single side measurement, for road cyclists, with Garmin or Look cleats.

The Rally family gives you a lot more options.

Firstly, the RK100 and RK200 continue on from the Vector 3, supporting Look Keo cleats as they did before. The RK100 is the single-sided model, while the RK200 is the dual sided model for the most accurate data.

The RS100 and RS200 are compatible with Shimano SPD-SL cleats, and again come in single or dual side models for road cyclists.

Finally the XC100 and XC200 are for offroad power measurement and support Shimano SPD cleats and taking Garmin into a new segment of the market.

The advantage of dual-sided measurements is you can get data for either leg, helping you to make adjustments to get the most out of your ride. They will also track time spent out of the saddle as well as seated.

The Rally RK100, RS100 and XC100 (the single-sided models) are more affordable as an entry point to power measurement on the bike, but Garmin says you can upgrade to a dual sensing system in the future buy buying the upgrade pedals to make a pair.

The pedals will be widely supported in compatible bike computers and apps - such as Zwift for indoor trainers.

The pedals will give you 120 hours of battery life, and the spindle is designed so that it can be swapped between different Rally pedal bodies. That means you don't have to buy a complete set of pedals, you just have to buy one set and then the pedal body kit for the other type that you want.

There are metal threads and a new battery contact to boost reliability within the pedals.

The prices - as is the case for power meters - remains high, with the dual sensing models ranging from £969.99 to £1059.99. The single sensing models are £569.99 to £619.99.

An upgrade pedal (to move from single to dual) costs between £489.99 and £529.99 while the conversion kits are from £179.99 to £219.99.

