(Pocket-lint) - Black Friday is alive and kicking, and the Garmin Vivoactive 4 has been added to the pot of excellent deals you can take advantage of.

The sports watch is currently available on Amazon for $246.50, reduced from $349.99.

How much you save depends on which model you choose, but the best discount currently available is for the standard, black 45mm model - allowing you to snip off over $100. However, there are also delicious offers to be had on other color variations, including the 40mm equivalent, the Vivoactive 4S - available for $269.99.

Both deals represent a really considerable saving on a top tracker, and the size variations make it an ideal fit for those with small or large wrists. It also takes a device that's edging toward the pricey side and turns it into one that, relative to the competition, is very affordable.

So, what makes the Vivoactive 4 a solid smartwatch to invest in?

Well, if you're a keen exerciser - particularly one that likes to track distance of runs or cycles - this is a great fit. Essentially, the Vivoactive 4 blends together some of the elite features you'll find on the ultra-expensive Fenix and Forerunner devices and compiles them into a more smartwatch-y package.

In addition to GPS, heart rate monitoring and Garmin's own array of body tracking metrics, you also get the likes of offline Spotify playlist support, sleep tracking and smartphone notification support.

It's not entirely clear how long the savings will last - and indeed whether they will continue throughout the Black Friday period - but we'd say that those who have had their eye on a Garmin device should seriously consider taking advantage of this one.

Writing by Conor Allison.