Excellent Garmin Forerunner 245 hits its lowest price in Black Friday sales

(Pocket-lint) - Black Friday sales have started in earnest and one of the newest Garmin Forerunner devices is included in the deals - the Forerunner 245.

The Garmin Forerunner 245 now costs £179, a saving of £70.99.

That's a great price for an accomplished fitness watch, great for budding athletes and able to track all your training and competitions.

It's worth noting that this version does offer music, which is on a more expensive version of this device - and it appears that the offer only extends to the grey and merlot colours at the moment.

The Forerunner 245 is the second tier in Garmin devices, sitting above the Forerunner 45, offering GPS, heart rate and a full selection of activity tracking. It will track not only your exercise, but your daily steps and sleep too.

From the data gathered you can examine what benefits are coming from your training and how well you recover, while runners are well served thanks to advanced running dynamics.

There's no telling how long this deal is going to last for - it's currently listed as only lasting through 20 November. We're keeping track of all the Garmin deals right here.

Writing by Chris Hall.