Garmin adds pregnancy tracking to its watches and Garmin Connect

(Pocket-lint) - Garmin has added a feature to Garmin Connect that will let you track your pregnancy, with your Garmin watch playing its part in contributing to the picture.

Garmin Connect is Garmin's companion app that runs on your Android or iPhone device, connecting to your wearable, but giving you access to loads of data. You'll be able to put in details about your pregnancy, so you can follow the progress through Garmin Connect, getting feedback and useful information.

There will be a week-by-week breakdown with information about things like the size of the foetus along with nutrition and exercise advice to help keep you healthy.

This will be joined by pregnancy-specific symptom tracking, so you can log details like baby movement, how you're feeling or blood glucose levels. Of course, you'll also be able to use features like sleep tracking and Body Battery on your Garmin device to see how you're getting on.

Compatible watches will be able to use the new Pregnancy Tracking Connect IQ app, and those devices include most of the recent generation of Forerunner devices from the 245 up to the 945, Fenix, Venu and Venu Sq, as well as Vivoactive 3 and 4 models. You'll also be able to use the women's health tracking widget on the Vivomove to track pregnancy.

You'll also be able to do things like pause your training status, enable high heart rate alerts and get hydration reminders to keep yourself on track.

You can find the options in Garmin Connect under user settings > women's health.

Writing by Chris Hall.