Garmin Vivofit Jr 3 refreshes popular fitness tracker for kids

(Pocket-lint) - Garmin has announced a new and updated version of the Garmin Vivofit Jr, with a new design and adding in a couple of new features.

The Garmin Vivofit Jr 3 comes in four designs - Disney Princess, The Little Mermaid, Black Panther and Iron Man, but now has a squared shape, so it looks a little more like a regular watch.

It continues to track those essential metrics, like sleep, steps, and activity minutes, with rewards for meeting the activity goals, unlocking the companion app with "adventures" related to the character of the tracker.

Thanks to a kids area in the app, once activity goals are met, they will be able to explore these adventures, hopefully keeping them motivated to stay active.

That content will be adventures with Ariel, Belle, Jasmine, Mulan and Rapunzel for the Disney Princess models, while adventures from the Infinity Saga featuring Marvel characters are available for the Black Panther and Iron Man versions.

You'll be able to compete as part of a family, assign chores and schedule alerts on the watch.

The battery life is said to last for a year, while it's also waterproof enough to be used for swimming. The new Garmin Vivofit Jr 3 will cost $79.99 or £79.99 and it will be available in Q4 2020.

