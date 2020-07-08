There's been a range of discounts on Garmin devices in Amazon's summer sales and one of the most recent launches has now joined the list - the range-topping Garmin Fenix 6.

The Garmin Fenix 6 has seen a 30 per cent discount, bringing it down to £369 - saving £160 of the RRP.

The Fenix 6 is Garmin's top-of-the-range sports devices, offering advanced metrics for all types of sports but really focused on outdoors adventurers.

It gives you heart rate, GPS, altitude, a compass, advanced running metrics, sleep tracking, smartphone notifications, route guidance, race pacing - and it will give you a genuine 14 days of battery life.

It's built to withstand some rough and tumble, with a stainless steel bezel protecting the 1.30-inch display along with easily changeable straps.

It also supports advanced smartwatch features like Garmin Pay and Bluetooth headphone support so you can play your music without needing a phone.

You can customise the information you can read on the device using Garmin Connect IQ and all your metrics sync through to your smartphone for later analysis. It is, undoubtedly, one of the best sports watches that you can buy.

There are a range of different versions of the watch, including various sizes, so make sure you're getting the model you want and that the discount applies to that model. We're expecting this offer to be available for a couple of weeks.