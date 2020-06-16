Garmin has announced two updates to its bike computers, with the Edge 1030 Plus becoming the new flagship and the Edge 130 Plus sitting towards the bottom of the line-up - but still offering a wide range of metrics.

Here's now the new devices break down and what they offer.

Starting with the Edge 1030 Plus, this replaces the Edge 1030 that's been available for a couple of years. The new model still has a 3.5-inch colour touchscreen, offering mapping and turn-by-turn navigation, as well as wide metrics to track your ride and performance - depending on the sensors you use.

As per many of Garmin's advanced devices, you'll be able to create or import routes using Garmin Connect and sync these to your Edge 1030 Plus - or use routes from Strava or Komoot - but you can also pause routes if you want to explore something that's not pre-programmed. That will mean you can escape the off course messaging.

When you want to return to the route, you can get navigation back to your route, or back to the start. There's pre-installed Trailforks too, meaning you can find routes from the device. There are other functions specifically for mountain bikers, to rate the difficulty of a ride, as well as assess how smoothly you made a trail descent. You can also see how far you jumped and get a record of your hang time.

It will pair with your phone to give you notification as well as offer LiveTrack so others can see where you are on your ride. The battery is said to last for 24 hours.

The Edge 1030 Plus is designed as the complete training package for cyclists, compatible with a ride range of sensors as well as Tacx indoor trainers.

Prices for the new Garmin Edge 1030 Plus range from £519.99-599.99.

The Edge 130 Plus sits towards the bottom of Garmin's bike computer line, with a 1.8-inch monochrome display. This isn't a touch display, instead there are button controls for the device.

There's also no base mapping on this device, but it will offer navigation - it's just based on lines and arrows, rather than a rolling map in the background. Routes can be moved to the device on syncing from Garmin Connect on your phone, but there's no direct link to Wi-Fi for background syncing.

One of the additions over the older Edge 130 is Garmin's ClimbPro feature. This will show you the gradient of a climb with an indicator of how far you are through it, so you have a good idea of whether to spin it out or beast yourself to the summit.

There's an altimeter to give you more accurate elevation data working with the GPS, while it will also show smartphone messages when linked to your phone.

Thanks to the motion sensor you'll get jump details, including how far you jumped and how long you were airborne.

The Garmin Edge 130 Plus will give you 12 hours of GPS, but that will dip to 10 hours if using more sensors. In the future it will be updated to be compatible with Tacx indoor trainers too, meaning you get a lot of functions from this computer.

The Garmin Edge 130 will be available from £169.99.