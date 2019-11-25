Garmin's new entry-level running watch, the Forerunner 45 and 45S, have seen big discounts on Amazon for Black Friday, selling for around £130.

With an RRP of around £169 the average selling price for the Forerunner 45 is around £155, but Black Friday sees that spiralling down to closer to £130, which is a great price for this many functions.

The Garmin Forerunner 45 has a full range of fitness tracking features, including GPS and optical heart rate from the scanner on the rear of the watch.

It connects to your phone using Garmin Connect, so you can easily get to all your data, but also so you can get smartphone notifications from your phone when you're wearing your watch.

There's support for a full range of different sports, including cycling, cardio, yoga and many more, as well as full coaching features so you can adapt your activity your improving fitness.

The Forerunner 45 is available in two different sizes, with the Forerunner 45S being a smaller model for those with smaller wrists.

The Forerunner 45 might be one of Garmin's entry-level devices, but if you're looking for a running watch that's good value for money without being too over the top, then it could be just the device you need. There are a full range of other fitness trackers discounted for Black Friday and we have a full list right here if you're looking for something else.