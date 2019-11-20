  1. Home
Garmin Forerunner 935 hits Black Friday prices with huge discounts

Garmin Forerunner 935 hits Black Friday prices with huge discounts
The Garmin Forerunner 935 has some serious savings this Black Friday, dropping to really low prices in both the UK and the US - meaning you can save big on one of the best fitness watches around. 

The Garmin Forerunner 935 has a $100 discount on Amazon US, meaning you can snap it up for $399.99. Click here to see the deal on Amazon.com.

The Forerunner 935 is a serious GPS watch pitched at multi-sport athletes. It has a battery life that will last about 2 weeks, support for a full range of sports from running through triathlon and up to skiing or stand-up paddle boarding. It's customisable, has great GPS and heart rate accuracy and even does smartphone notifications. 

But those in the UK can snap-up an even better deal, as you can get the Garmin Forerunner 935 for just £299.99 from online retailer Wiggle. This is a staggering price for this top-end smartwatch. We don't know if this is the lowest price we'll see in the Black Friday sales, but it's a great deal none the less.

The Garmin Forerunner 935 is a great all-round performer for those who want to focus on their training. It's been updated with the Forerunner 945 - which adds Bluetooth music support and Garmin Pay - so while the Forerunner 935 isn't quite as advanced, it's a great device for those who are serious about their training.

