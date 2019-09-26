Ant Middleton, best known as the stern face of Channel 4's SAS: Who Dares Wins, describes himself as a technophobe, a "boots on the ground" sort of guy.

That's understandable for a former special forces solider, with Middleton having served in the British SBS - Special Boat Squadron - where he says that "technology took over".

"That transition happened very fast," says Middleton, when we interviewed him for the Pocket-lint Podcast. "One minute you're going though your drills and the next you're pulling back from a compound … and you're looking at a screen which has got very detailed footage of a drone that sits at 20,000 feet in the air."

"At first I was like 'just do it the old way' [with a] map and compass, but once you get your head around it and its simplified … it's not hard to learn."

But does that mean that technology takes over and people forget about the basics? Middleton cautions against that, saying it would be "irresponsible."

"You need to have both interbred, almost a hybrid of technology and human capabilities. Let's not forget what we as humans are capable of … I wouldn't completely rely on technology because you're being very irresponsible there, but if it's there and it's going to enhance your performance … then absolutely, have it as a bolt-on, all day every day"

Aside from public and TV appearances, Ant Middleton is also an enthusiastic ambassador for Garmin. He makes a point of not endorsing products that he doesn't believe in and he told us that his relationship with Garmin started long before he started working with them - again, thanks to using Garmin devices in the special forces.

Middleton cites "accuracy" as the defining feature of Garmin devices, from military use where "precision is everything" from the Garmin eTrex and Foretrex, through to smartwatch use more recently with the latest Garmin Fenix 6.

You can hear more of our interview with Ant Middleton on the latest episode of the Pocket-lint Podcast, from Friday 27 September - including whether he plays Call of Duty...