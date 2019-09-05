Garmin has refreshed the Vivoactive - its lifestyle sports watch - bringing it into version 4 with new health tracking features and workout options.

One of the big new features is that you can get animated workouts on the display, so you'll be able to watch that yoga move before you perform it - with the watch being better placed to guide you through your training.

Of course you get all the training support that you're used to from Garmin - with GPS, heart rate and a whole lot more - but there's also a full range of tracking in other areas.

There are increased sleep tracking metrics, with the Vivoactive 4 able to detect respiration and blood oxygen saturation levels, while stress tracking is also included. There's support for menstrual cycle tracking too.

The Garmin Vivoactive 4 is very similar in functions and design to the Garmin Venu, which essentially looks like the same device, but with an AMOLED display. What you won't get on the Vivoactive 4 is the same display quality that you do from the Venu, but you will get a longer battery life - 8 days - and a more affordable price.

That's on top of all the great smartwatch connectivity that Garmin now offers. You'll get mobile payments, the ability to download music for offline listening from key services like Amazon Music or Spotify, while there's support for notification from your smartphone too.

Much of this sound similar to the previous generation of Vivoactive watch, but there's now a lot more to tempt you adopt one of Garmin's devices.

The Garmin Vivoactive 4 will be available in a range of colours and 40mm or 45mm sizes for $349.99 in the US or £259.99.