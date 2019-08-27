Following on from a premature Amazon listing, further details have emerged of the upcoming Garmin Fenix 6 series, including specifications and prices for the various models.

The leak comes from WinFuture, and lists several specific Fenix 6 models starting with the Fenix 6 and Fenix 6S.

These two are the entry level models of the range, with the S version being essentially a smaller version of the Fenix 6.

It's claimed that the Fenix 6 will have a 47mm case and a 260 x 260 resolution 1.3-inch display covered in Gorilla Glass. The 6S - on the other hand - will be 42mm, and have a 1.2-inch, 240 x 240 panel.

The rumour states that neither of these two devices will have touchscreen support - which isn't unusual for Fenix watches - and neither will they have enough internal storage for offline music playback. They don't have Wi-Fi built in either.

These features are saved for the Pro models, it seems. The article claims you'll see both a Fenix 6 Pro and 6S Pro, again with the same dimensions and screen sizes, but with additional features.

The biggest difference will be the 32GB of internal flash memory. You'll be able to store music for offline listening, which will sync over Wi-Fi.

Then there's the 6X Pro, which could come with three variants of its own: 6X Pro, 6X Pro Sapphire and 6X Pro Solar. Or so it seems.

Traditionally, the X version is the biggest and most feature-rich, and with its 51mm case and 1.4-inch 280x280 display, the same looks to be true in the next lot of Fenix watches.

We've already seen a leak of the 6X Sapphire and 6X Sapphire Solar on Amazon, which means that we're expecting at least the X model to have the option to upgrade the cover glass to Sapphire crystal.

Historically, Garmin offers Sapphire versions of most of its watches, further adding to the range and offering multiple different styles and versions of the same watch.

As for pricing, the rumours suggest we'll see prices start at around €599 for the Fenix 6, with a €100 premium for the Pro models, then the X series will be around €749.

NFC for the company's own contactless payment system is expected in all of the models, as is waterproofing up to 10ATM (100 metres).

If the leak is accurate, it would essentially means Garmin is about to release a huge new wave of wearable devices over the coming months, and not just in the Fenix series.

The manufacturer is also rumoured to be revamping its entire Vivomove and Vivoactive series, as well as launching a new Venu smartwatch, all during the last few months of 2019.

With IFA 2019 just around the corner, we suspect it won't be long until we hear confirmation directly from Garmin itself.