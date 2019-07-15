Garmin Forerunner 235 slashed to £129 in Prime Day sales

There are lots of great deals on Garmin devices in the Prime Day, and towards the affordable end of the scale is the Garmin Forerunner 235 reduced to just £129.99 on Amazon.

The Garmin Forerunner is a fully-featured sports watch, offering Garmin's Elevate wrist-based heart rate tracking and GPS. It normally retails for around £170, but this discount is the cheapest this great watch has been on Amazon, a healthy 25 per cent off.

Garmin Forerunner devices are aimed at sports first: they are class-leading for runners, with GPS and motion detectors to give a complete picture of your workout.

Waterproof, compatible with training plans, it will also give you advanced fitness metrics like VO2 Max to keep your training heading in the right direction, while offering a customisable workout display so you can see the information you need easily.

The Forerunner 235 connects to your smartphone (Android or iPhone) via Garmin Connect, bringing over notifications like a smartwatch - but with a battery that lasts much longer.

The Prime Day sales are only going to be running across 15-16 July, so if you're interested in snagging a bargain you can't afford to hang around. If you're interested in Garmin devices, you'll also find that the Forerunner 735XT is discounted to £159 and the entry-level Garmin Forerunner 35 can be yours for £79, which is a bargain.

