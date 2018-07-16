It's the Garmin discount you've been waiting for: the Garmin Fenix 5, it's premium model, has been discounted for Amazon's Prime Day, bringing the price down by £100.

Normally retailing for around £449, the Garmin Fenix 5 can be yours for the next 36 hours for £349 - that's an incredible price for Garmin's top device.

The Fenix 5 is one of Garmin's top sports devices. It takes everything that the leading Forerunner 935 does, but gives you a more premium watch, looking more like a divers watch than a sports watch.

The Fenix series is popular with outdoors types, thanks to all the activity data it will capture and the long, long, battery life, while also serving up smartwatch notifications and running apps.

You're connected with GPS and heart rate - as well as a wealth of other sensors - but it's the quality of the build and bezel that sets this watch apart. The discounted price of £349 is a veritable bargain.

Like many Prime Day deals, it's only available for 36 hours, so don't mess around with this one.