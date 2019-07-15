It's the Garmin discount you've been waiting for: the Garmin Fenix 5 Plus has been discounted in the Prime Day sales, bringing the price down to £379.99.

Normally retailing for around £500, the Garmin Fenix 5 Plus has taken a hefty discount on Amazon which brings it down to its cheapest price at £379.99.

The Fenix 5 Plus is Garmin's top device. It's an all-action sports watch with everything you could possibly want, tracking everything along the way, lasting an age and adding reliability and consistency to the mix.

Just in case that doesn't sell it: it's built like a tank, can last nearly 2 weeks on just one charge, while tracking all types of sports and activities. It has a more premium build than the Garmin Forerunner 935, it offers Garmin Pay for payments on the move, while also supporting Bluetooth headphones and offline music, so you can listen to Spotify while out adventuring.

It also support colour topographical maps, as well as a full range of sports and activity tracking - connecting to all Garmin accessories and your smartphone, and able to deliver notifications like a smart watch. It really is the complete package.

