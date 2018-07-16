Garmin Vivoactive 3 price cut to amazing £185 in Prime Day sales

If you've been waiting for a Garmin deal, then Prime Day is the day for you. The Garmin Vivoactive 3 can be yours for as little as £184.99, saving you about £40 off the normal asking price.

The Vivoactive 3 is Garmin's take on the fusion of smartwatches and fitness tracker. It does all the tracking that you'd expect from Garmin with heart rate and GPS, but adds in lifestyle features, like Garmin Pay.

The Vivoactive 3 was one of a new generation of Garmin devices, giving you a design that's more lifestyle and less sporty, making it a great smartwatch for daily wear. It connects to your Android or iPhone, gives lots of customisation, as well as running a range of apps and services.

Of course fitness is a big part of the package and the Vivoactive comes pre-loaded with profiles for major sports, as well as tracking your daily activities like steps and sleep.

Garmin Pay allows contactless payment in the UK (as long as your bank supports it), and everything is accessible through the touchscreen display.

This is the lowest price you're likely to find the Garmin Vivoactive 3, but it's only available for the next 36 hours, so don't delay.