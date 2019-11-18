  1. Home
Garmin Vivoactive 3 price cut to an amazing £147 in pre-Black Friday sales

We're expecting some big discounts on fitness trackers over the Black Friday period and we're already seeing some decent deals in Amazon's pre-Black Friday countdown. The Garmin Vivoactive 3 can be yours for as little as £146.99.

The Vivoactive 3 is Garmin's take on the fusion of smartwatches and fitness tracker. It does all the tracking that you'd expect from Garmin with heart rate and GPS, but adds in lifestyle features, like Garmin Pay.

The Vivoactive 3 was one of a new generation of Garmin devices, giving you a design that's more lifestyle and less sporty, making it a great smartwatch for daily wear. It connects to your Android or iPhone, gives lots of customisation, as well as running a range of apps and services. It has now been updated with the Vivoactive 4, but it's still an attractive device.

Of course fitness is a big part of the package and the Vivoactive comes pre-loaded with profiles for major sports, as well as tracking your daily activities like steps and sleep.

Garmin Pay allows contactless payment in the UK (as long as your bank supports it), and everything is accessible through the touchscreen display.

The Black Friday sales are expected to start on 22 November in ernest, so it might be that there's an even better deal coming down the line - but the cheapest we've seen the Vivoactive 3 for in the past is about £10 cheaper.

