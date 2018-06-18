Garmin introduces Fenix 5 Plus models with plenty of new features, including Garmin Pay

Garmin has announced three new additions to the Fenix 5 fitness tracker/smartwatch series. All arriving with Plus in their name, the Fenix 5 Plus; Fenix 5S Plus and Fenix 5X Plus are all successor models to the trio that launched in 2017.

The Plus models add a multitude of new features to what we already thought was one of the best smart sports watches available to buy. Chief among the changes is routable maps for all models. This feature was previously reserved for the most expensive 5X in the old lineup, but Garmin has now gifted it to the entire trio. The feature means you can set a distance you want to run or cycle and then select a route to follow from the suggestions the Fenix 5 Plus watches give. You can also select from routes taken by the entire Garmin community.

Another new feature for the Plus models is onboard storage for music. You can store up to 500 songs on the watches and download tracks and playlists from iHeartRadio, Deezer and more, or copy files across from your computer. Garmin has also added its Garmin Pay platform to the Plus trio, which currently supports Santander, Starling Bank and Danske Bank in the UK, but plenty more in the US.

ClimbPro is another new feature for the Fenix 5 Plus models, which analyses the hilly course you're on how far away the next climb is and how hard it will be. And as you'd expect from a premium smart sports watch, all Fenix 5 Plus models provide workout stats, performance metrics, running dynamics and more.

The watches face on all Plus models is customisable thanks to Connect IQ. Widgets, apps and data fields can all be added or removed from the screens, and they will notify you of incoming messages, calls and other notifications when connected to a compatible phone. Garmin's QuickFit straps make a return too and now include new colours such as Solar Flare Orange, Seafoam and Frost Blue.

All three Fenix 5 Plus watches can be had in two different finishes: a PVD-coated stainless-steel bezel with silicone watch band, or a titanium bezel version with brushed titanium bracelet. Each model has a different battery life too: The Fenix 5S Plus can get up to 7 days in smartwatch mode and up to 4 hours in GPS and Music mode; the Fenix 5 Plus has up to to 10 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and 8 hours in GPS and Music mode; and finally, the Fenix 5X Plus provides up to 20 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and 13 hours in GPS and Music mode.

The new Plus models are available now, with prices ranging from £599.99 up to £999.99. For more information about pricing, head to the Garmin website.