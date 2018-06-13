  1. Home
Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music adds offline music to Garmin's sporty smartwatch

Garmin has announced the Vivoactive 3 Music, which as the name suggests, adds music to the sporty smartwatch experience that the Vivoactive offers.

Like the Forerunner 645 Music that was announced earlier in the year, the Vivoactive 3 Music will let you connect your Garmin watch to a pair of Bluetooth headphones, load the watch up with music - about 500 songs - and head off running with no need for a phone. 

The addition of music helps Garmin match the sort of features offered by the £299 Fitbit Ionic.

As this runs on Garmin's platform, there's full support for sports and activities, from heart rate tracking through to sleep tracking and all the steps you take in-between. There's a GPS for accurate distance and speed measurements, along with an optical heart rate scanner on the back of the watch.

With a touch display there's plenty of customisation and watch faces, as well as support for apps and smartphone notifications. To help keep you independent, the Vivoactive 3 Music also supports contactless payments, so you can swipe and go. Elsewhere, it supports all the functions of the existing Garmin Vivoactive 3.

The Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music will give you 7 days of life as a smartwatch, will sync with your smartphone via Garmin Connect so you can view all your data and is compatible with a wide range of existing Garmin sensors. 

The Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music is available now in the US for $299.99, it will be available for £299.99 in the UK soon.

