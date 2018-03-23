The excellent Garmin Vivoactive HR is £140 in the Amazon Easter sales

Garmin's rather excellent Vivoactive HR has had a huge £100 knocked off its price in the Amazon Easter sales, making it just £140. That's an incredible bargain, as the Vivoactive HR can do it all when it comes to fitness and activity tracking.

Not only will it track your runs with accurate GPS and heart rate monitoring, but it can be used to track all manner of other sports as well, making it one of the most versatile activity trackers out there.

Ok, it's not the prettiest fitness tracker you can buy, but it's performance and capabilities more than make up for it. Displayed information changes depending on which sport you're tracking; running will present time and heart rate data for example, while golfing will show you distance to the next pin.

All your activity data is collated in the Garmin Connect companion app, giving you graphs and charts that present your progress in an easy-to-understand way. Battery life is impeccable too, giving you a good few days of use providing you don't run marathons everyday.

The Vivoactive HR can also display notifications and messages, meaning it could well be the only wearable you'll ever need.

The £140 price will only last today though, so be quick if you want to save some money.