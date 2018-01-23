Garmin Approach X10 is the GPS golf band that won't affect your swing

Garmin has announced a GPS golf band that is discrete and comfortable yet includes data for more than 41,000 courses around the world.

The Garmin Approach X10 is similar in style to a fitness band but is designed specifically for golfers who want course information and GPS positioning but without the extra features or size of a sports or smartwatch.

It shows distance to the front, back and middle of a green, while displaying layups, doglegs and hazards, such as bunkers, for each hole. It knows which hole you are on, so will switch to the next as soon as you arrive at the tee.

It can also be used to keep track of stats, including greens in regulation, putts and fairways, and shot distance measurements. You can even see the layout of each green and, thanks to the 1-inch LCD touchscreen, you can position the flag accurately.

The Approach X10 is also compatible with the dedicated Garmin Golf app. That enables the wearer to interact with online leaderboards, plus compete with friends and other golfers on the same course. It also works as a scorecard.

The band is water resistant, which is handy for UK courses for sure - can't remember the last time we played and it didn't rain, to be honest.

Its battery is claimed to last up to 12 hours in GPS mode between charges.

The Garmin Approach X10 will be available this month, January, in black or blue and priced at £159.99.