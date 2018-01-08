Garmin Forerunner 645 Music: Offline music and Garmin Pay make this a potent sports watch

Garmin has had a music-shaped hole in its line-up of sports devices for some time. While rivals like TomTom have been offering the ability to take your music with you for a couple of years, Garmin is only just catching up.

The new skills come in the form of the Garmin Forerunner 645 Music, a new fitness device that will offer the full GPS and heart rate tracking you expect - as well as whole load of other sport-specific metrics - but with the ability to connect to Bluetooth headphones and enjoy music while working out, with no phone required.

Previous Garmin devices would only let you control the music on your phone, so the 645 Music brings a new sense of independence.

There is enough storage on the watch for 500 songs and there's compatibility with Deezer, so Deezer Premium+ users will be able to download complete playlists to move to the watch. We're not sure exactly how the music transfer works just yet, but we'll be sure to find out.

The design of the Garmin Forerunner 645 Music is also new - for Forerunner at least. It looks as though it is based on the 2017 Garmin Vivoactive 3, but here offering a stainless steel bezel, chemically hardened glass and changeable straps for lifestyle appeal, but retaining the buttons that Forerunner device use for navigation and control.

Garmin Pay is new to Forerunner - launching on the Vivoactive 3 we've just mentioned in 2017 - meaning you can make contactless payments on the move (as long as your bank is compatible).

All of Garmin's sports features pour into the Garmin Forerunner 645 Music for a complete workout solution, aiding your training and helping you hit your fitness goals. The battery life is reported to be 7 days - so it beats devices like the Apple Watch - but still offers smartphone notifications and customisation through Connect IQ.

All data syncs to Garmin Connect so you can keep track of your swim, run, ride or just your daily steps.

The Garmin Forerunner 645 Music will cost £399.99. There will also be a version without music for £349.99.