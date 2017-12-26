Garmin Vivofit 4 has a year-long battery life, always-on colour display

There are so many activity trackers available, it's hard to figure out which one to buy. Here's a hint: Go for the one with the better battery.

No one wants to be out for a run and then see their activity tracker is dead and has not properly tracked their progress. Unfortunately, battery life is usually one of the most criticised features in many wearables. The new Garmin Vivofit 4, however, aims to change all that, thanks to its battery that lasts a year on a single charge. Yes, that's the same as last year's Vivofit 3, but this model has an always-on colour display.

It can track your steps, distance, calories, while the Move IQ aspect can tell if you're running or biking. It can even tell if you're swimming, meaning the band is waterproof, so you can jump in the pool. If you want to customise the display at all, just go to the Garmin Connect mobile app, where can you set your colour theme and widgets. For instance, you can turn it into a regular watch and make it display the time.

You can also set alarms with it, use the 'find my phone' feature, enter emergency contact information, and more. If any of this interests you, Garmin is offering the new Vivofit 4 for just $80 at launch, which is $20 cheaper than the Vivofit 3's original price.

It's available in white, black, and version with speckled limegreen. Optional bands are available for $19.99, too.