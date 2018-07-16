  1. Home
The excellent Garmin Forerunner 35 is now just £104 in Prime Day sales

At the entry-level of Garmin's sports devices is the Forerunner 35. It keeps things simple, not overwhelming you with functionality, but still feeding you the essentials in GPS and heart rate data.

It's getting a hefty Prime Day discount, dropping to £104.99, which is a really good deal. The regular retail price is £169, but you've been able to get it for around £130 recently.

Reducing the features in the Forerunner 35 also leads to a softening in the shape of this watch, giving it appeal for those who don't want something that looks overly techy and chunky.

As such, this is a fitness device that fits smaller wrists well, not only serving up sports data, but also tracking the rest of your lifestyle stats, like steps and sleep.

It syncs to your smartphone with the data pouring into Garmin Connect, where you can analyse your performance and see how your latest run was, as well as giving you smart notifications from your phone.

While this model reduces some of the features that Gamin offers, it still targets your running nicely, giving you a full experience so you can keep track of your training.

This deal is only running until 17 July, so be quick to snap one up and get going with your fitness goals.

