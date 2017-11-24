Garmin Black Friday (US) deals: $80 off Vivosmart HR, $100 off Forerunner 735XT, and more sales

Garmin makes a tonne of smart watches and fitness trackers, and many of them have been deeply discounted for Black Friday.

For instance, the excellent Garmin Forerunner 735XT is $299.99, a $100 reduction. It's Garmin's second-tier device, designed for multi-sport athletes. It lets you not only track a huge range of individual sports, but also lets you track things like triathlon and dualthon races and training sessions.

Here's the full list of Garmin deals we've spotted on Amazon (US):

The company's huge range of sports watches includes heart-rate monitoring devices, GPS running watches, and more. Some of them have topped our list of the best sports watches you can buy right now.

If you want something a little cheaper even still, you can pick up the Garmin Vivosmart HR Activity Tracker for $69.99, a $80 savings. It's a sleek band with an always-on display that shows your stats, even in sunlight. It displays steps, distance, calories, heart rate, floors climbed, and activity intensity. You can also use it to receive texts, calls, emails, social media alerts, and more.

For more amazing deals, see Pocket-lint's Amazon.com Black Friday round-up, where we've even included tips on how to take advantage of Amazon's Black Friday event to get the best bang for your buck.