Garmin Forerunner 735XT Prime Day deal: £159 is a bargain

There are a number of Prime Day discounts on Garmin devices, but this deal on the Garmin Forerunner 735XT is worth paying attention to.

Most retailers sell it for around £240 and Amazon has been offering is for £209 recently, but the Prime Day discount will snag you this superb GPS multi-sports watch for £159.99 on Amazon - saving £50 off the normal price.

Why is the Forerunner 735XT a worthy device? Because it's an excellent device for runners, triathletes and fitness fans. It offers wrist-based heart rate tracking and GPS, it works with all the Garmin accessories - chest straps, cadence sensors for your bike and so on - while giving you a feature set that's close to the flagship Forerunner 935.

squirrel_widget_137592

It will sync to your smartphone so you can easily examine your data and it will give you notifications from your phone too. A charge will last you well over a week, if not two, and it's just a great device to actually wear and train with.

You can probably tell we've spent a lot of time with the Garmin Forerunner 735XT and you'd be right. It's a slightly older model and the user interface isn't as slick as the latest models - but at this price, you're getting a serious training watch for your money thanks to Prime Day fitness tracker deals.

If the Forerunner 735XT doesn't tickle your fancy, then the Garmin Forerunner 235 is also discounted to £129. It's a slight step down in functionality, but for most runners it will probably meet your requirements.

Finally, there's also the Garmin Forerunner 35 available for £79.99. This is the entry point for Forerunner watches, offering heart rate, GPS, smartphone notifications, but it's more compact and less stat-focused than the higher level devices, so it's better for casual runners.