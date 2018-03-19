Garmin Forerunner 235 Easter Sales deal: £159 is an incredible bargain

Amazon's Easter Sales have kicked off and is delivering a fantastic deal for fitness fans: the Garmin Forerunner 235 for only £159.99.

The Forerunner 235 is one of the most appealing Garmin devices, thanks not only to that attractive price point, but with a serious design and the metrics that will serve runners and other athletes with the essential details they need.

Usually retailing for £299 - the price that Garmin is currently selling it for - it's on Amazon today for £159.99, a discount of £140! But this deal also beats a lot of other retailers, who hover around £199, making this one of the hottest prices you'll find for this sports watch.

The Forerunner 235 offers wrist-based heart rate tracking so there's no need to wear a chest strap like some of the older Garmin devices, but it's still compatible with with older chest straps and other ANT+ sensors if you want to expand the skillset of the Forerunner 235.

It's GPS and GLONASS compatible, waterproof and will give you an analysis of your training efforts with the ability to download workouts too.

It will connect to your smartphone to sync data to Garmin Connect, so you can easily analyse your stats on the wrist or on your phone, while also providing you with smartphone notifications if you want them.

When not tracking your sport, the Forerunner 235 also double-up as an activity tracker, keeping pace of your daily steps and activities, so even if its not a running day, you'll still get a picture of how active you've been.

This deal is likely to only be available for one day, so don't delay if you want to save yourself some cash.