Garmin Forerunner 30 is a cheap GPS smartwatch made for runners

Garmin has announced a new Forerunner-branded watch.

Earlier this year, we reviewed the Forerunner 35, a GPS smartwatch that we described as perfect if you're looking for an affordable entry into the world of running watches. Its fitness tracking is faultless, and it's easy to read and control while running, but it's hard to escape that ugly design. Nevertheless, Garmin decided to roll out a new model, in the form of the Garmin Forerunner 35.

It costs £129, whereas the Forerunner 35 had a launch price of £170. It'll be exclusive to Europe and has many of the same features found on the Forerunner 35. Differences include the unfortunate fact that you can't manually select modes on the Forerunner 30. It only offers a running mode. And while it does offer 24/7 hear-rate tracking, it doesn't send signals via ANT+.

There's also no support for sensors. It basically ditches the fancy features, with the hopes of offering a streamlined experience just for runners looking for a running watch. You'll get screens that display your distance, time, pace, calories, heart rate, and current date and time. You can also check heart rate zones, cadence, and VO2 Max. It also has built-in GPS for tracking running routes.

And although the Forerunner 30 doesn't offer any activity modes other than running, it does come with Move IQ, so it can automatically detect your activity. In terms of battery life, you'll supposedly get up to five days in smartwatch mode and eight hours in GPS mode.

It's available to buy now in turquoise, amethyst, or grey colours.