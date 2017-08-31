Garmin rounds out Vivo wearable line with Vivosport and Vivomove HR

Garmin didn't just announce the Vivoactive 3 at IFA 2017; it introduced two other Vivo-branded wearables.

First up is the new Vivosport activity-tracking band. There's a lot of Vivo-branded fitness wearables in Garmin's portfolio, so it's important to remember the differences. This particular one costs $199 and seems to be a successor to the Vivosmart HR+, Garmin's hear-rate sensing wristband. The Vivosport has heart-rate sensors, GPS, activity-tracking features, workout apps, and it can measure VO2 max and stress levels.

Other stand-out features include an always-on colour display, a 7-day battery, water resistance for swimming and showering, and a cool LiveTrack feature that lets you share your location (with a URL) to friends who may want to join your workout. Now, the second new wearable from Garmin is a new version of the Vivomove watch: the Vivomove HR. It looks like a classic watch but is load with several fitness-focused features.

For instance, it can tracks steps, workouts, sleep, and stair climbing, and because it has HR added to the name, it of course has heart-rate sensors and can therefore figure out VO2 max, fitness age, and stress levels. Its battery life goes up to five days in smartwatch mode and two weeks in standard watch mode. If that interests you, it costs $199.99 for the Sport model or $299.99 for the premium model.

The premium one has a steel body and leather strap.

No word yet on UK pricing and availability