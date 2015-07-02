Garmin Varia focuses on safety: Radar detection and smart lights for cyclists

Garmin has introduced a new line of devices for cyclists called Varia.

Varia is all about safety, offering some smart solutions to the problems faced by cyclists on the roads every day.

The Varia Radar is exactly what it sounds like. It's a rear radar for your bike that will alert the rider of vehicles approaching from behind. It can track up to eight vehicles.

The Varia Rearview Bike Radar will increase flashing intensity to alert the driver of a vehicle to a cyclist's presence, and when used with a compatible Edge bike computer, provide details to the cyclist too through the Edge's display.

If you don't have a compatible Edge, there's a dedicated display, the Varia Radar Display Unit, to show you details of tailing vehicles.

Also in the new range are the Varia Smart Bike Lights. These can change the beam to better suit the riding conditions, showing you more of the road ahead when travelling at faster speeds.

The beam also has a high-beam cut-off to avoid dazzling oncoming road users - the sort of thing you'd expect to find in a premium car. There's also a compatible Remote to control the lights without having to reach around and have a fiddle.

Like the Radar, the Varia Smart Bike Lights can work with the GPS data from your Garmin Edge, as well as adjust brightness based on ambient conditions.

The new Garmin Varia Rearview Bike Radar will cost £159.99 or £239.99 when bundled with the Radar Display Unit. The Varia Smart Bike Lights are available in a number of configurations, bundled with the remote for £239.99, or you can get the headlight for £159.99 and the taillight for £59.99. All will be available in Q3 2015.

Garmin has also just announced the Garmin Edge 520, featuring Strava Live Segments, which is compatible with the Varia line.