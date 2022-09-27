Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Fitness Trackers
  3. Fitness Tracker news
  4. Fitbit fitness tracker news

Fitbit users will have to sign in with Google account from 2025

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Pocket-lint Fitbit users will have to sign in with Google account from 2025
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - From 2023, Fitbit users will start migrating over to a Google account, rather than signing in with their current Fitbit accounts. 

To begin with it won't be mandatory. Existing users will be able to continue signing in using their Fitbit account; but by 2025 all users will be migrated over, and have to sign in with a Google account. 

There will be an option to migrate your fitness tracker data over to a Google account once the service is live, so you can keep all of your existing records and fitness trends. Google also says that it will keep this data private and that it won't use it for ads targetting purposes. 

What's more, Google won't just switch off Fitbit accounts without warning. In its support pages it says it will be "transparent with our customers about the timeline for ending Fitbit accounts through notices within the Fitbit app, by email, and in help articles."

Best Fitbit fitness tracker 2022: Which Fitbit is right for you?
Best Fitbit fitness tracker 2022: Which Fitbit is right for you? By Britta O'Boyle ·

See our guide to the best Fitbit fitness trackers, what they do, how they work and which Fitbit wearable is right for you.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

You should get plenty of notice and multiple reminders between now and when the Fitbit accounts are terminated in 2025. 

For new customers yet to buy a Fitbit, from 2023, signing up to a new Fitbit account won't be available. Once the Google accounts option is live, that will become the de facto way to set up a new account when registering and activating a new Fitbit device. 

The information was shared by Fitbit in an update to one of its support pages about the migration, and more will be provided when the Google accounts go live for Fitbit. 

The Gear Loop

If you love tracking stats and crunching the numbers on your latest outdoor activity, you'll love The Gear Loop. Our new sister site is here to bring you the freshest news, the most honest reviews, informative guides and inspirational travel features that cover all outdoor active lifestyle pursuits, from sea to summit. Whether that's running or cycling, winter sports or water sports, The Gear Loop has got it covered.

Writing by Cam Bunton.