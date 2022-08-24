(Pocket-lint) - Fitbit has revealed three new products for 2022, all of which will come with 6 months free Fitbit Premium, offering features like Daily Readiness and more in-depth sleep analysis.

First up in the lineup is the Fitbit Inspire 3, which adds a colour touchscreen to the budget fitness tracker. Succeeding the Inspire 2, the Inspire 3 offers a rounder design, adds an SpO2 sensor and is claimed to continue to deliver a 10-day battery life.

-

The Inspire 3 isn't as advanced as some of the other devices in Fitbit's portfolio, but it does offer features like 24/7 heart rate monitoring, Active Zone Minutes and it comes in three colour options.

The Versa 4 is the second device being introduced by the company, having been redesigned from the ground up compared to the Versa 3. It is thinner and lighter than its predecessor and it offers a snugger fit to the wrist.

There's a tactile button for interaction and the Versa 4 continues to offer things like built-in GPS and a six-day battery life. The Versa 4 will come in four colours.

There's also the Fitbit Sense 2, which is the company's new flagship product. You can read about it in our separate story, but it too offers a complete redesign like the Versa 4. Both the Sense 2 and the Versa 4 have redesigned user interfaces too, though neither run on Google's Wear OS.

The Sense 2 and Versa 4 both offer an extra 20 exercise options on top of their predecessors though, and they are also both compatible with a new sleep profile clock face. Both also offer built-in GPS and a 6-day battery life, though the Sense 2 has some extra features and sensors when it comes to stress management.

The Fitbit Inspire 3 will cost £84.99 in the UK and €99.95 in Europe when it arrives. The Fitbit Versa 4 will cost £199.99 in the UK and €229.95 when it arrives. The Fitbit Sense 2 will cost £269.99 in the UK and €299.95 in Europe.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle. Editing by Chris Hall.