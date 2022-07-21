How to use the Fitbit Charge 5 to find your phone

(Pocket-lint) - A recent Fitbit Charge 5 software update introduced a new "Find Phone" feature, as first reported by 9to5Google. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Software update 1.171.50 adds a new Find Phone feature for the Charge 5. It works exactly as it sounds: It allows you to find a lost phone nearby. Find Phone was previously only available via Fitbit's smartwatches (including the Sense and Versa 3). But now, with this latest update, Find Phone appears to be more widely available, closing the gap between fitness tracker and smartwatch features.

But there are some caveats you should know (which we've detailed below).

Once your Fitbit is running the latest software, go look for the new Find Phone option. It is located between Screen Wake and Water Lock on the clock face (swipe down from the top of the screen). When you tap it, it opens an app with a "Find Phone" button. Hitting that button makes your paired phone sound an alarm. Although it's a clunky process, it may come in handy for some users.

Yes, there are a few. Find Phone will only work if your phone and Bluetooth are turned on -- and if your phone is paired with your Charge 5 and within 30 feet of the wearable. The Fitbit app must also be running in the background on your phone. Once your phone is located, tapping "Cancel" will stop the sound.

Fitbit launched its Charge 5 last autumn. It features an always-on color touch screen and a bevy of health features, including an electrocardiogram (ECG) app and Daily Readiness Score (for Premium members). Not the cheapest fitness tracker available, but it's definitely Fitbit's best - offering a fantastic blend of features, design, battery life, and price. Check out our review of the Charge 5 here.

The new feature "should" reportedly be rolling out. Fitbit’s official tracker shows the update as available now.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.