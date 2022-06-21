Fitbit promises fix for Charge 5 disconnection issues

(Pocket-lint) - The Fitbit Charge 5 is the company's most advanced fitness tracker, offering plenty of features in a slim and sleek profile. There have been a few reports of users experiencing connection issues on Fitbit's support forums though.

Based on the threads, it appears some users have seen their Fitbit Charge 5 disconnect from their phone unexpectedly, stopping the tracker syncing live and historical data to the Fitbit app. Furthermore, rebooting and other methods don't appear to be resolving the problem.

While there doesn't seem to be any particular firmware version or Charge 5 model that is causing the disconnecting issue, Fitbit has said it is working on it.

A Fitbit forum moderator replied to a thread on 20 June, spotted by 9to5Google, saying the Fitbit team is "working to bring a fix to all our affected members".

There is currently no timeline as to when that fix may appear, and it's not currently clear how many users are currenty affected, though hopefully it won't become more of an issue in the coming weeks or months.

Our Fitbit Charge 5 isn't affected at the moment, though if you are having issues, we'd recommend contacting Fitbit customer services directly if you have already tried rebooting your device or one of the other recommended troubleshooting methods.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.