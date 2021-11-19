Fitbit's best tracker has $50 off for Black Friday

(Pocket-lint) - While Black Friday itself hasn't quite arrived just yet, there are already plenty of deals to be had, including money off Fitbit's latest fitness tracker - the Charge 5.
The Charge 5 only hit shelves a couple of months ago so to see money off it already is surprising, but also excellent news for those in the market for one of the best fitness trackers out there.
The Fitbit Charge 5 is the latest device from Fitbit and an excellent one at that, with built-in GPS, a great design and brilliant activity tracking. At $129.95 instead of $179.95, it's a great price for this device.
The Fitbit Charge 5 refines its predecessor - the Charge 4 - in terms of design, whilst adding some extra features too. It's an excellent fitness tracker, with a lovely OLED display, solid performance and great battery life.
Exercise options could be expanded and there's no music control from the device, but otherwise, the Fitbit Charge 5 is Fitbit's best fitness tracker to date. The Fitbit app is brilliant, heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking are also excellent and there's built-in GPS on board too.
Unfortunately, the deal on the Charge 5 is only available to the US, though there is a deal on the Charge 4 in the UK, which you could consider if you're in the market for a Charge tracker and don't want to pay full whack.
The Fitbit Charge 4 isn't the latest Charge tracker but it is excellent, offering great features, including built-in GPS. This deal sees it for under £100 at £89.99, saving over 30 per cent.
