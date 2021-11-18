Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Fitness Trackers
  3. Fitness Tracker news
  4. Fitbit fitness tracker news

Super stylish Fitbit Luxe is under $100 for Black Friday

Author image, Features editor · ·
Shopping An article with a focus on shopping, be that a specific deal or offer. Pocket-lint may get a small bounty in return if you buy something.
Pocket-lint Super stylish Fitbit Luxe is under $100 for Black Friday
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - One of Fitbit's most recent - and arguably its most stylish activity tracker - the Luxe, is on sale in the early Black Friday deals in the US.

It's not as fully-fledged as the Fitbit Charge tracker - which also has money off the previous generation - but it is an excellent fitness tracker with some great accessories that make it much more fashionable than the rest of the Fitbit portfolio. 

Fitbit Luxe - save $50

Fitbit Luxe - save $50

The lovely and stylish Fitbit Luxe is one of the company's latest fitness trackers, offering great features, as well as a fashionable design. This is a great deal at $99.95 instead of $149.95.

At under $100, the Luxe activity tracker is a steal. Its stylish design is super comfortable to wear with the soft and supple silicone strap, while there are some excellent features on board too, so it isn't just form over function.

There's no built-in GPS or Fitbit Pay, but you'll find an SpO2 sensor, heart rate monitoring, connected GPS, as well as a plethora of other features. Sleep tracking and activity tracking are both excellent, with the Luxe able to keep up with the Apple Watch in terms of heart rate montoring and the Fitbit app is one of the best out there in terms of user interface.

There are plenty of accessories available to jazz this fitness tracker up too, meaning it can work with any outfit and occasion, making sure you are always getting your steps. If you want built in GPS, there is a good deal on the Charge 4 to consider that sees it tip just over the $115 mark.

Fitbit Charge 4 - save $32

Fitbit Charge 4 - save $32

The Fitbit Charge 4 is an excellent fitness tracker with built-in GPS, a great design and brilliant activity tracking. At $117 instead of $149, it's a great price for this device.

The Gear Loop

If you love tracking stats and crunching the numbers on your latest outdoor activity, you'll love The Gear Loop. Our new sister site is here to bring you the freshest news, the most honest reviews, informative guides and inspirational travel features that cover all outdoor active lifestyle pursuits, from sea to summit. Whether that's running or cycling, winter sports or water sports, The Gear Loop has got it covered.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle. Originally published on 18 November 2021.
Recommended for you
Super stylish Fitbit Luxe is under $100 for Black Friday
Super stylish Fitbit Luxe is under $100 for Black Friday By Britta O'Boyle ·
Fitbit Black Friday deals 2021: Which trackers and smartwatches are discounted?
Fitbit Black Friday deals 2021: Which trackers and smartwatches are discounted? By Conor Allison ·
The superb Fitbit Versa 2 is now under £100
The superb Fitbit Versa 2 is now under £100 By Conor Allison ·