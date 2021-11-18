Super stylish Fitbit Luxe is under $100 for Black Friday

(Pocket-lint) - One of Fitbit's most recent - and arguably its most stylish activity tracker - the Luxe, is on sale in the early Black Friday deals in the US.

It's not as fully-fledged as the Fitbit Charge tracker - which also has money off the previous generation - but it is an excellent fitness tracker with some great accessories that make it much more fashionable than the rest of the Fitbit portfolio.

Fitbit Luxe - save $50 The lovely and stylish Fitbit Luxe is one of the company's latest fitness trackers, offering great features, as well as a fashionable design. This is a great deal at $99.95 instead of $149.95. View offer

At under $100, the Luxe activity tracker is a steal. Its stylish design is super comfortable to wear with the soft and supple silicone strap, while there are some excellent features on board too, so it isn't just form over function.

There's no built-in GPS or Fitbit Pay, but you'll find an SpO2 sensor, heart rate monitoring, connected GPS, as well as a plethora of other features. Sleep tracking and activity tracking are both excellent, with the Luxe able to keep up with the Apple Watch in terms of heart rate montoring and the Fitbit app is one of the best out there in terms of user interface.

There are plenty of accessories available to jazz this fitness tracker up too, meaning it can work with any outfit and occasion, making sure you are always getting your steps. If you want built in GPS, there is a good deal on the Charge 4 to consider that sees it tip just over the $115 mark.

Fitbit Charge 4 - save $32 The Fitbit Charge 4 is an excellent fitness tracker with built-in GPS, a great design and brilliant activity tracking. At $117 instead of $149, it's a great price for this device. View offer

