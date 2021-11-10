(Pocket-lint) - Fitbit has announced an update for Premium users that delivers a number of new features to some of its higher end trackers and smartwatches, including Daily Readiness score, ECG and Blood Glucose Logging.

The Daily Readiness Score takes into account your activity, heart rate variability and recent sleep patterns in order to help you decide whether you should exercise that day or prioritise recovering instead. It's a similar feature to what Garmin offers with its Body Battery.

The score will appear in the app each morning when synced with select Fitbit trackers and smartwatches - like the Sleep Score - along with details on what impacted it. It is available on the Sense, Versa 3, Versa 2, Charge 5, Luxe and Inspire 2 devices. Users with the Sense and Versa 3 will see the Daily Readiness Score on the device itself too.

The update also sees the Charge 5 get the ECG function, allowing users to take an ECG on the device by holding their fingers on the stainless steel panels on the sides of the Charge 5 for 30 seconds to get a reading.

Best fitness trackers in 2021: Top wearables to track your activity By Britta O'Boyle · 10 November 2021

There's also a new Blood Glucose Logging tool enabling Fitbit users in the UK who suffer with diabetes to track their glucose levels in the Fitbit app and see how they change throughout the day.

The Fitbit update is available now. You can also read our tips and tricks to get the most out of your Fitbit tracker.

If you love tracking stats and crunching the numbers on your latest outdoor activity, you'll love The Gear Loop. Our new sister site is here to bring you the freshest news, the most honest reviews, informative guides and inspirational travel features that cover all outdoor active lifestyle pursuits, from sea to summit. Whether that's running or cycling, winter sports or water sports, The Gear Loop has got it covered.