Detailed Fitbit Charge 5 leak reveals a premium design

(Pocket-lint) - Fitbit's about to launch a redesign of its popular Charge fitness band and - for the next generation - it seems the company is going with a more premium look.

Fitbit Charge 5 press renders have leaked showing the upcoming fitness tracker in great detail, and in three different colour combinations.

It looks noticeably different to the previous Charge 4, and features a completely smooth silicone band with softer curves, while the main tracker display unit features a metallic finish.

From the images, it looks like brushed metal combined with a colour-matched glossy panel on the sides. In those pictures, we see a black model with a black frame around the display, a soft blue combined with silver and a soft pink and gold model.

As is usually the case, the renders have been leaked by the prolific Evan Blass (@evleaks) on Twitter.

It's quite a drastic change from the Charge 4, which is quite blocky and angular by comparison. But the refreshed look makes sense in the context of Fitibit's latest launches.

Compare it to the Fitbit Luxe which launched earlier in the year and you see a similar design theme: metallic casing around a display, and a soft silicon band.

In essence, it makes the tracker look more like a piece of jewelery than a gadget. It'll go better with your daily attire, in the way a watch might, rather than just look like a bland piece of plastic on your wrist.

With press renders appearing, it would suggest the launch isn't too far away. And with the holiday shopping season fast approaching, we suspect we'll see it officially unveiled by Fitibit in the not too distant future.