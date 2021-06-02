How to update your Fitbit smartwatch or fitness tracker

(Pocket-lint) - Fitbit occasionally releases firmware and software updates for its devices that bring new features and bug fixes.

For instance, the Google-owned company recently rolled out a Fitbit OS 5.2 software update that adds high and low heart-rate notifications to the Versa 3, plus Google Assistant can now speak audible responses on both watches. If you're curious about what's changed in the latest Fitbit update, plus how to get the new software on your device, here's everything you need to know.

For those of you looking to see which Fitbit device you own, see our guide that compares all the best Fitbit smartwatches and trackers available.

Fitbit releases updates to all customers "in phases". So, If an update is available but you don’t see it, simply check the Fitbit app again later.

Fitbit recommends you charge your device and confirm you have the latest version of the Fitbit app installed on your phone or tablet.

Let the Fitbit app run in the background on your phone, which allows a small portion of the firmware update to download to your Fitbit device each time your device syncs. Updates may take up to an hour or more to complete. Fitbit warns that if you update your device at midnight (when your step count resets), you may see an inaccurate step count for 24 hours. So keep that in mind.

Firmware updates become available if you allow the Fitbit app to run in the background. With your charged Fitbit device nearby, open the Fitbit app.

Go to Today tab > your profile picture > your device image. From there, tap the pink Update button. This option only appears if an update is available. Follow the on-screen instructions. Keep the device close to your phone, tablet, or computer during the update. An update progress bar will appear on your device and in the Fitbit app.

Note: If you're still having trouble, see the following Fitbit support page: Why can't I update my Fitbit device? Those of you looking to update your Fitbit.com dashboard can go here for more details on how to do that. You can also learn how to find your dashboard version number here.

On certain Fitbit devices, you find the firmware version in the Settings app. Just go to About or Device Info.

In the Fitbit app, tap the Today tab > your profile picture > your device image. The firmware version number appears under your device's name.

To see a changelog for the latest Fitbit software update rolling out to devices, see the page below, which is refreshed regularly with each update:

Fitbit also has another support page that specifically details all the new features it's pushing out to each and every device it currently offers:

Be sure to check both those pages to fully understand what's new and coming to your Fitbit smartwatch and fitness tracker.

In terms of the OS 5.2 update rolling out from June 2021, here's a list of all the new features:

Blood oxygen tracking shows up with the rest of your stats in the Today dashboard. You can also see your nightly value and range from the last night on the watch. High and low heart-rate notifications come to the Versa 3 and the Sense. Get an alert from Versa when your heart rates is above or below a threshold. Google Assistant can now speak responses back to you, like when you set an alarm. A new clock face switcher lets you toggle out watch faces with a long press on the clock. Two new goal celebrations are available when you reach your main goal. Notifications now support Arabic, Hebrew, Hindi, and Thai.

