(Pocket-lint) - Fitbit offers all sorts of tracking features, from fitness to sleep. It can even measure your heart rate. Now, it's looking at your nose.

Specifically, Fitbit could soon measure your snore and noise levels when you sleep. While tearing down the APK in the latest version of the Fitbit Android app, 9to5Google spotted a nearly finished snore and noise detection feature. It leverages the microphone on your tracker or smartwatch to determine how much of the night you spent being an audible nuisance to your significant other or pets.

It put the total amount of time into a percentage and groups the severity of your snoring into one of three categories: Up to 40 per cent of the night spent snoring is a moderate case, for example. Because all this tracking can drain your battery, Fitbit recommends charging your device at least halfway before bed. You may also need to plug it into the power more often if you use the feature a lot.

Read more: Fitbit tips and tricks

The thing is, Fitbit won't be able to tell if it's your partner snoring, so that could skew your result. Your device will also measure the ambient noise in your room to see how loud your environment is at night. If it's very quiet, your bedroom has 30 dBA or less, whereas very loud is 90 dBA or higher.

9to5Google shared screenshots showing how the feature works, so we suspect an official launch is imminent. We'll keep you posted.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.