(Pocket-lint) - Fitbit now supports two-factor authentication (2FA) on Android and iOS. Users have begun seeing an “Increase your security” prompt that details how “two-factor authentication gives you an extra layer of protection". Here's how to enable it on your Fitbit account.

Fitbit’s 2FA system sends a verification code to your smartphone via SMS every time you attempt to log into your Fitbit account. You'll then need to sign in with not only your password but the code sent to your phone. This, ideally, adds an extra layer of protection to your account.

Open the Fitbit mobile app. Tap the Today tab > your profile picture. Tap Account Settings > Two Factor Authentication. Turn on Two Factor Authentication. Follow the on-screen instructions to enter your phone number. You’ll receive a text message with a verification code.

Make sure your phone number can receive text messages. Enter the verification code, and tap Confirm. Enter your Fitbit account password, and tap Submit. Record your recovery code and store it in a safe place. You won’t be able to find this code again after you leave the screen. When you're finished, tap Done.

That's it!

Check out Fitbit's support hub for more details. Pocket-lint also has a Fitbit tips and tricks guide here and a buyer's guide here.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.