Fitbit rolling out stress tracking to its other fitness trackers and smartwatches

(Pocket-lint) - Fitbit's CEO James Park announced during the company's Luxe fitness tracker reveal event that it would be rolling out its stress management feature to its other fitness trackers and smartwatches, including the Versa 3, Charge 4 and Inspire 2.

The premium Fitbit Luxe fitness tracker - which places a focus on fashion and style - is the second device from Fitbit to offer the stress management feature, which originally launched on the Fitbit Sense smartwatch.

The feature offers users a daily Stress Score, which is derived from heart rate variability data, sleep data and exertion data. It appears on the Fitbit Dashboard and users can provide feedback on any given day, though the feedback isn't taken into account to provide the score or change it.

Fitbit Premium users will get a breakdown of their Stress Score, while normal Fitbit users will only get the score itself. The idea of the Stress Score is to help users identify days with higher stress levels in order to understand their body's ability to handle stress, as well as promote action to reduce it, such as going to bed earlier or doing a guided breathing session on their fitness tracker or smartwatch, for example. 

Fitbit is rolling out the stress management feature to the Versa 3, Versa 2, Charge 4 and Inspire 2 from 20 April. Make sure your Fitbit app is up to date in order to get the feature.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.
