(Pocket-lint) - Fitbit has announced the latest addition to its fitness tracker portfolio in the form of the Fitbit Luxe, joining the Fitbit Charge 4 and cheaper Fitbit Inspire 2.

The slim and stylish Luxe activity tracker features a bracelet design, offering a more fashionable approach, whilst still providing core statistics, such as heart rate, steps, stress monitoring and sleep.

Featuring a colour touchscreen display on top of a buttonless stainless steel body, Luxe launches alongside a range of accessories, including a collaboration with Laguna-based jewellery brand Gorjana, and it comes in highly polished soft gold and platimum finishes.

It's not the first time Fitbit has gone down the fashion route - with Tory Burch doing a collection of jewellery for the Fitbit Flex, while the Fitbit Alta had a choice of a separate gold and silver bangle - but the Luxe appears to have been designed with fashion in mind from the beginning, rather than as an after thought.

The Fitbit Luxe is swim proof with swim tracking, offers smartphone notifications and comes with a number of Fitbit features, like Active Zone Minutes, Sleep Score, Stress Management Score and Menstural Health Tracking. It also has over 20 exercise modes to select from, as well as auto recognising for some workouts.

Fitbit says the Luxe delivers up to five days of battery life. It only offers Connected GPS though, rather than built-in GPS like the Charge 4.

The Fitbit Luxe is available to pre-order starting 19 April, with availability this Spring. The standard models include Black/Graphite, Lunar White/Soft Gold Stainless Steel and Orchid/Platinum Stainless Steel. There's also a Special Edition gorjana Soft Gold Stainless Steel Parker Link Bracelet model.

The Fitbit Luxe starts at £129.99 in the UK and $149.95 in the US, with the special edition model costing £179.99 in the UK and $199.95 in the US. It will come with six-months of Fitbit Premium.

Accessories start at $29.99 and include Classic Bands, a Gorjana Parker Link Bracelet in two colours, Stainless Steel Mesh bands, Horween Leather Double Wrap bands and Woven Bands, like the Apple Watch.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.