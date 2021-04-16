Fitbit's next tracker might be the slimline Luxe

(Pocket-lint) - We might have just gotten a surprisingly clear glimpse of the next fitness tracker that Fitbit's planning to release, thanks to newly-leaked and seemingly official renders. The tracker will apparently be called the Fitbit Luxe, and it's looking pretty sleek.

It's got a small stainless-steel body, which is a bit of a new direction for Fitbit compared to recent models. The silicone band is less of a surprise, of course given its sweat-resistance.

However, the band does have a traditional watch clasp according to these images, making it perhaps a bit more fashion-conscious than earlier trackers, as well. It'll house a small OLED display to let you see the time or your fitness stats at a glance.

Of course, while we can glean some information from these images, we haven't got anything like a specs sheet at this point, so that display's resolution, or the exact list of metrics that the tracker will be able to keep an eye on are very much unknown.

We also don't have a clue about battery life, although with the tracker as small as it looks we'd be hoping for at least a week between charges, if not longer. The suggestion is that it won't have standalong GPS, so for route tracking on workouts you'll need to take your phone along.

WIth no official word from Fitbit, or its new owner Google, we'll have to wait to see if more details emerge, but it looks like it could make an interesting addition to the lower end of Fitbit's range.

