You can now find your lost Fitbit Inspire 2 with Tile

(Pocket-lint) - Tile has flipped the switch on Fitbit, so you can now find your lost Fitbit using Tile's Bluetooth tracking technology.

That's great news for Fitbit owners, but at the moment it's limited to the Fitbit Inspire 2, one of Fitbit's most recent models.

To enable the Tile tracking, you'll have to update the software for your Inspire 2, and that update should be arrive this week. You'll also have to sign-up to Tile (which is free) and install the Tile app - which will also extend Tile's other benefits to you.

Currently this function only appears to be landing for the Fitbit Inspire 2, but Larry Yang, director, product management of Fitbit devices at Google, said: "We're excited to partner with Tile so our users can focus on building healthy habits without worrying about not being able to find their misplaced device, with the potential to bring Tile's finding technology to more Fitbit devices in the future."

We'd expect future Fitbit devices to all offer Tile tracking.

The addition of Tile's Bluetooth tracking functionality comes down to the fact that Tile has worked hard to build partnerships with Bluetooth hardware suppliers.

Integrating support for Tile's system at the silicon level has been a major aim for the company, which is how they can then flip the switch and turn on the function for devices already in circulation. Of course, if you don't want it, it will remain disabled.

The Tile tracking system works using Bluetooth signals. It allows a person to register a device with Tile and then keep track of that device via the smartphone app.

When your phone is connected to that device, it's no problem - you can just locate it by telling it to emit a noise. But what Tile enables beyond that, is the ability to log the last location that the device was seen.

By logging location data from your phone while your device is connected to it, you'll have a recent map of where you last had it. Then, if you were to leave it in your gym locker, for example, when you head into the Tile app, you'd see the last connected location as the gym, helping you to go back and find.

But thanks to the Tile community, there's anonymous detection of lost devices too. This will allow other Tile users to detect devices that have been lost and pass the location of that detection back to the owner.

Again, this is all anonymous, it all happens in the background so a Tile user will never know that they have helped you find your lost Fitbit - it's totally safe.

We've written a lot of Tile and its tracking services - which you can read all about here - if you're interested to see what will be coming to your Fitbit, but this is definitely a big step for Tile and will be a big benefit for Fitbit users.

