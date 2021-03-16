Google wants to integrate Nest Hub sleep data with Fitbit

(Pocket-lint) - Google has announced a new version of the Nest Hub, replacing the 7-inch version with a new model that supports sleep tracking. Google has also confirmed that it's looking to integrated this sleep data with Fitbit in the future.

The new Nest Hub uses Soli's Motion Sense features as well as other sensors, so that the Nest Hub would be able to track your sleep from your bedside table. It's a great solution, as it doesn't require you to wear a tracker or put anything under your mattress.

That means it's less intrusive than other sleep tracking models - including those that Fitbit already offers.

Fitbit has offered sleep tracking for some time, using its wearable devices to detect your motion, with the advantage of being able to monitor your heart rate at the same time.

Best Fitbit deals for March 2021: Bag a tracker or smartwatch bargain By Conor Allison · 16 March 2021

Fitbit them breaks down your sleep into stages, using a nice colourful interface with plenty of detail. It's been one of our favourite systems for examining sleep data.

The new Nest Hub will first and foremost give you feedback via the Nest Hub itself, using the display to tell you how well you slept and learning your sleep patterns and conditions so that it can give constructive feedback.

Those things will include light levels, noise and temperature in the room, so Google is potentially going to be able to consolidate a lot of data - perhaps more than Fitbit would offer on its own.

The Nest Hub will natively share its data with Google Fit, meaning you'll be able to examine sleep data in Google's own health and activity tracking app, but extending that to Fitbit could take things even further.

Fitbit is now a Google company and this is the first real mention of integration that we've seen so far from the two companies. Exactly what the results might be we don't know - it could be that those who use the Nest Hub for sleep tracking will be able to have that information in the Fitbit app, if that's their preferred app for fitness and health.

Alternatively, perhaps both these systems will work together, giving you the option to continue to use your Fitbit for sleep tracking, but with additional environmental data coming in from Google to provide a fuller picture.

Certainly the interesting thing here is the intention, from Google, to have its devices working closer with the Fitbit ecosystem that it now owns. Exactly when that might happen, remains to be seen.

Writing by Chris Hall.